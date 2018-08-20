Padres' Wil Myers: Reaches base three times

Myers went 2-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's loss to Arizona.

Myers has gone just 4-for-21 since returning from the disabled list Aug. 13, but he has helped fantasy owners with three stolen bases over that span. The 27-year-old has taken over as the Padres' everyday third baseman, starting six games at the hot corner as he inches closer to gaining eligibility there heading into the 2019 season.

