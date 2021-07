Myers went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk, an RBI and a run scored in Monday's 7-5 loss to the Nationals.

Myers had been hitless in nine at-bats so far in July but finally found some life at the plate. He singled and scored in the third and doubled home a run in the fourth to tie the game at 5-5. For the year, the 30-year-old is slashing .247/.318/.410 with nine homers, 30 RBI, 24 runs scored, five steals and a 26:73 BB:K over 267 plate appearances.