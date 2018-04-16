Padres' Wil Myers: Ready to begin rehab assignment
Myers (arm) will begin a two-game rehab assignment at High-A Lake Elsinore on Tuesday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
As long as Myers doesn't incur any setbacks, the Padres plan on activating him from the DL prior to Friday's game against Arizona. Myers had played in just three games prior to landing on the disabled list, over which he'd gone 3-for-12 (.250) with a home run.
