Padres' Wil Myers: Records first steal of 2019

Myers went 2-for-4 with a run scored and stolen base in a 4-1 victory against the Giants on Friday.

The 28-year-old is off to a good start with a homer and stolen base in his first two games of the season. Myers posted four steals and three homers in 19 spring training games, and clearly, that success has carried over into the contests that matter. Healthy is always a concern with Myers, but if he can stay on the field, he's a strong candidate to return to the 20/20 club in 2019.