Padres' Wil Myers: Remains out Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Myers (knee) is not in Friday's lineup against the Brewers.
He got a gel injection in his inflamed right knee following Tuesday's game and has yet to get back into game action. Nomar Mazara is starting in right field and batting sixth.
