Padres' Wil Myers: Removed after feeling light-headed

Myers was lifted from Wednesday's game in the third inning as a result of feeling light-headed, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Myers suffered a fainting episode Sunday, so the Padres chose to exercise caution after the 28-year-old reported feeling light-headed in the early stages of Wednesday's loss to Los Angeles. Although Myers said he felt fine after the game, his status for Thursday is unclear, according to manager Rod Barajas.