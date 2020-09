Myers was dealing with quadriceps tightness heading into Friday's game and was removed as a precautionary measure, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Myers left Friday's tilt in the fourth inning, but manager Jayce Tingler said that his exit was precautionary. While it doesn't sound like Myers is dealing with a serious issue, the Padres could certainly monitor his workload for the final two games of the regular season to prevent further injury heading into the postseason.