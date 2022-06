Myers is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals.

After missing a pair of games due to right knee inflammation, Myers returned to the lineup for Tuesday's 3-2 loss and went 0-for-4 with a strikeout. The Padres haven't indicated that Myers suffered any setbacks with his knee, so he's likely just getting some extra maintenance as San Diego wraps up its series in St. Louis with a day game after a night game.