Padres' Wil Myers: Rests after homering in Game 1

Myers is out of the lineup for the second game of the Padres' doubleheader Sunday against the Phillies.

Myers, who entered Sunday with a .956 OPS in 24 games since returning from the disabled list June 21, continued to sport a hot bat in the first half of the twin bill. He put the finishing touches on the Padres' 10-2 win, taking Mark Leiter deep for a two-run home run in what was the outfielder's only hit of the afternoon. Myers will get a breather for the nightcap, affording Hunter Renfroe a start in left field.