Padres' Wil Myers: Resumes throwing

Myers (arm) threw Saturday for the first time since landing on the disabled list, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Myers is nearing a return from right arm nerve irritation and has now taken part in most baseball activities. He was eligible to return from the DL on Friday and originally expected to do so, but he ended up needing a bit more time to recover. It's likely that he'll be back on the field sometime next week.

