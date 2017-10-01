Play

Padres' Wil Myers: Retreats to bench Sunday

Myers is not in Sunday's lineup against the Giants.

After signing a lucrative extension this offseason, Myers took a slight step back in offensive production in 2017. He'll finish the year with a .243 average, 30 home runs, 20 stolen bases and a 27.7 strikeout rate in his 155 games played. Yangervis Solarte will slide over to first base Sunday.

