Padres' Wil Myers: Returns to lineup to play third base

Myers (foot) was activated from the disabled list and is batting second and playing third base Monday against the Angels.

Myers has played just one inning as a third baseman in his major-league career, though he did play there on a rehab assignment. It's unclear how often he'll be playing there this season, though the frequency will likely depend in part on how comfortable he looks defensively.

