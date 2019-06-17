Padres' Wil Myers: Scores twice in win

Myers went 2-for-5 with two runs and an RBI in Sunday's 14-13 win over the Rockies.

Myers was in the lineup for all four games of the wild series at Coors Field, churning out multi-hit efforts in three of the contests. The trip to the hitter's haven couldn't have come at a more convenient time for Myers, who had gone 0-for-13 over the Padres' six games before heading to Colorado. Even after the big weekend, however, Myers' season-long slash line still sits at a disappointing .230/.324/.419. His 11 home runs and nine steals have at least offset some of the damage he's doing to fantasy managers' batting average.