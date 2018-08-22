Padres' Wil Myers: Scratched with lacerated nose

Myers was scratched from the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rockies with a lacerated nose, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Myers took a ball off his face while fielding grounders prior to the game and won't be able to start the game. It remains to be seen how serious the injury is and whether or not he'll be available off the bench. Jose Pirela will take his second spot in the batting order and play second base, shifting Cory Spangenberg over to third.