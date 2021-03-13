Myers was scratched with a sore right knee Saturday against Arizona, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

It's not yet clear whether the issue is something serious enough to threaten his readiness for Opening Day. The Padres do have plenty of depth on their roster, but Myers is poised to play a significant role this season, as he's coming off a year in which he hit .288/.353/.606 with 15 homers in 55 games. San Diego's outfield already could be down at least one member on Opening Day, with Trent Grisham's readiness up in the air due to a Grade 1 hamstring strain. Opportunities could be opened up for utility players Jake Cronenworth, Ha-seong Kim and Jurickson Profar if one or both of the injured outfielders require a trip to the injured list.