Padres' Wil Myers: Seeing minimal action
Myers is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Mets.
Myers has started just once in the Padres' last 15 games and unsurprisingly hasn't found much of a rhythm while seeing the bulk of his opportunities as a pinch hitter over the past three weeks. He's logged just 15 at-bats in that 15-game stretch, recording two hits and striking out eight times. His ongoing struggles at the plate in addition to his shortcomings on the defensive end should keep Manuel Margot's role as the Padres' everyday center fielder fairly secure.
