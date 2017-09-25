Padres' Wil Myers: Sets new career high in homers
Myers went 2-for-4 with a double and a home run in Sunday's 8-4 loss to the Rockies.
It was the slugger's 29th long ball of the season, surpassing the career high he set in last year's breakout campaign. It's been a season of highs and lows for Myers, but it has all culminated in another 20-homer, 20-steal campaign, a feat that no other major-league first baseman can stake a claim to in 2017.
