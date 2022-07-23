Myers (knee) had his rehab assignment moved to Triple-A El Paso on Friday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Myers hit .333 (6-for-18) with a pair of home runs in five rehab games with Single-A Lake Elsinore, and he singled in four at-bats in his first game with El Paso on Friday. The veteran outfielder was the designated hitter in all but one of his contests in Single-A, but he played first base for the Chihuahuas in his first game with the Triple-A club. Myers is expected to play with El Paso through the weekend before potentially returning to the Padres next week, per MLB.com.