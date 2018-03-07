Padres' Wil Myers: Should return Wednesday

Manager Andy Green said Myers (arm) should be "good to go" for Wednesday's spring game against the Giants, Bill Center of MLB.com reports.

Myers was slated to start in right field Monday but was relegated to designated hitter after feeling arm soreness, and then had a scheduled off day Tuesday, according to Green. The injury never seemed to spark real concern from the Padres but it's nonetheless good to see the 27-year-old miss minimal time.