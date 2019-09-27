Padres' Wil Myers: Singles as pinch hitter
Myers (head) singled in his only at-bat as a pinch hitter against the Dodgers on Thursday.
Myers came on as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning and collected one of three Padres hits on the afternoon. Though Myers didn't remain in the game to play the field, the appearance was a positive sign after he was pulled from Wednesday's game due to feeling light-headed. The 28-year-old also suffered a fainting episode Sunday but appears to be fully recovered. According to AJ Cassavell of MLB.com, Myers passed a series of pregame tests Thursday and is expected to be available for the Padres' final series of the season in Arizona.
