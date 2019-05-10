Padres' Wil Myers: Sits for second straight

Myers remains on the bench Friday against the Rockies, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Myers remains stuck on the bench for the second game in a row after hitting .091 with a 43.6 percent strikeout rate over his last 12 games. Hunter Renfroe, Manuel Margot and Franmil Reyes will remain the Padres' starting outfield.

