Padres' Wil Myers: Sitting again Sunday
Myers is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.
Myers curiously finds himself on the bench for the second straight contest after starting 13 of the first 15 games this season. The 28-year-old did enter the game Saturday and go 1-for-2 off the bench, so it doesn't appear to be an injury issue. Hunter Renfroe will grab another start in left field and bat cleanup in the series finale.
