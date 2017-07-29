Padres' Wil Myers: Sitting Saturday and Sunday

Myers (rest) will be out of the lineup Saturday and Sunday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Manager Andy Green cleared the air and told reporters that Myers' absence is not injury-related, but rather a chance to give the star first baseman some rest before the home stretch of the regular season. Jose Pirela will man first base for the Padres on Saturday and could do so again Sunday. Look for Myers to draw back into the lineup for Tuesday's series opener against the Twins.