Padres' Wil Myers: Sitting Saturday and Sunday
Myers (rest) will be out of the lineup Saturday and Sunday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
Manager Andy Green cleared the air and told reporters that Myers' absence is not injury-related, but rather a chance to give the star first baseman some rest before the home stretch of the regular season. Jose Pirela will man first base for the Padres on Saturday and could do so again Sunday. Look for Myers to draw back into the lineup for Tuesday's series opener against the Twins.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...