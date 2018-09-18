Padres' Wil Myers: Situated on bench
Myers is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Giants.
Myers will get what appears to be a routine day off following a string of six straight starts. The 27-year-old hit .261/.346/.391 with two RBI and two stolen bases over those starts. Cory Spangenberg is set to cover the hot corner in place of Myers.
