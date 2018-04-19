Padres' Wil Myers: Slated for final rehab appearance
Myers (arm) will play in another minor-league rehab game with High-A Lake Elsinore on Thursday before rejoining the Padres over the weekend, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
Myers has already appeared in two rehab games with Lake Elsinore, going 1-for-7 with a two-run homer. While he was originally expected to rejoin the Padres on Friday after a two-game rehab stint, the team opted to send him for a final tuneup game with the Storm before bringing him off the disabled list. It's unclear which day Myers will be activated, but barring any setbacks, he should be back in action sometime over the weekend.
