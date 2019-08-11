Padres' Wil Myers: Slugs pinch-hit homer

Myers came on as a pinch hitter and hit a solo home run in a win over the Rockies on Saturday.

Myers was out of the starting lineup with a right-hander on the mound but delivered an insurance run with a solo shot to left field against southpaw Jake McGee in the eighth inning. While Myers is hitting .230 against both righties and lefties this year, his slugging percentage is nearly 100 points higher against southpaws.