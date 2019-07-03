Padres' Wil Myers: Slugs two-run home run

Myers went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run Tuesday in the Padres' 10-4 loss to the Giants.

Out of the lineup for an eighth consecutive game, Myers was able to make an impact off the bench upon replacing left fielder Josh Naylor in the middle of the contest. Myers is only one steal away from securing his fourth consecutive season of double-digit home runs and stolen bases, but a massive hike in his strikeout rate (35.4 percent) has rendered his counting-stats production relatively hollow. Both Hunter Renfroe and Franmil Reyes have offered more power production this season as the Padres' primary corner outfielders, while the defensive upgrade Manuel Margot provides in center field may continue to result in Myers sticking on the bench on a regular basis.