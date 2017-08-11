Padres' Wil Myers: Smacks 23rd homer Thursday

Myers went 2-for-4 with his second home run in as many days in Thursday's loss to the Reds.

The 26-year-old has fallen into another second-half swoon (.174/.284/.419 since the All-Star break), but he has begun to pick things up in the power department with three homers over his previous six contests. A career-high 29.5 percent strikeout rate has suppressed Myers' batting average to an unsavory .238 on the season. Despite being a drain on fantasy owners' batting averages, the Friars' first baseman has provided enough in terms of runs (57), homers (23), RBI (56) and stolen bases (11) to remain relevant in fantasy circles.