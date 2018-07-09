Padres' Wil Myers: Smacks another homer, steals two bases
Myers went 1-for-6 with a solo home run, two walks and stolen bases in Sunday's 4-3 in over Arizona.
Myers has four home runs and five RBI in his last nine at-bats. Stricken with injuries for most of the season, the 27-year-old has six long balls, 16 RBI and four stolen bases in 96 at-bats this season. If he can stay healthy, he should be a strong fantasy option for the rest of the season.
