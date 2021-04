Myers went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and two runs scored Thursday against the Diamondbacks.

Myers went back-to-back with Eric Hosmer in the third inning to record his first home run of the season. He also reached base during his initial plate appearance of the campaign and came around to score. Myers occupied the fifth spot in the Padres' order, which should should be a prime position for him to drive in runs throughout the campaign.