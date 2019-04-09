Padres' Wil Myers: Smacks third homer

Myers went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 6-5 win over the Giants.

The 28-year-old is off to a strong start to 2019. slashing .316/.350/.579 through 11 games with three homers, five RBI, five runs and two steals. The Padres' offense has added some impressive firepower since last year, but Myers remains one of its key contributors.

