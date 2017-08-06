Padres' Wil Myers: Smashes 21st home run Saturday

Myers went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBI against the Pirates on Saturday.

Myers blasted his 21st home run of the year to extend the Padres' lead in the fifth inning of a road victory. His performance broke an 0-for-13 stretch over his past four games, and despite a poor batting average, his power along with his 10 stolen bases continue to give him positive fantasy value.