Padres' Wil Myers: Smashes 21st homer of 2017 on Saturday

Myers went 2-for-3 with a double, a homer, a walk and three RBI Saturday against the Pirates.

Myers blasted his 21st homer of the year to extend the Padres lead in the fifth inning of a road victory. His performance broke a 0-for-13 stretch over his past four games, and despite a poor batting average, his power along with his 10 stolen bases continue to give him fantasy value.

