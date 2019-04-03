Padres' Wil Myers: Smashes pinch-hit bomb

Myers hit a pinch hit home run in an 8-5 loss to the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

It's hard to say Andy Green made the wrong call sitting Myers in this one because Hunter Renfroe, who started in Myers' place, hit a pair of homers Tuesday night. But Myers is absolutely on fire with a 1.266 OPS and two home runs in 19 at-bats to open the season. He also has four RBI and two stolen bases.

More News
Our Latest Stories