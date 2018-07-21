Padres' Wil Myers: Solid line in loss

Myers went 2-for-5 with an RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 11-5 loss to the Phillies.

The All-Star break didn't slow Myers down, bringing his July slash line up to .298/.385/.702 with six homers and three steals over 15 contests. The 27-year-old's batting average will experience ebbs and flows based on his aggressive approach at the plate (25 percent strikeout rate), but he should provide strong contributions in terms of power and speed in the second half.