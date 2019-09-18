Padres' Wil Myers: Starting Wednesday
Myers (arm) is in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brewers.
Myers was scratched from Tuesday's lineup due to a sore arm, but he was able to pinch hit in the game, and is back in the starting nine a day later. Barring another late scratch, Myers will man left field and hit fifth in the Padres' batting order.
