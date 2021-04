Myers went 1-for-3 with a single and a stolen base in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Giants.

Myers was one of eight different players to pick up a hit against the Giants on Tuesday night and was also active on the basepath with his first stolen base of the season. The 30-year-old has notched at least one hit in five of six games this season and is showing great patience early on with a 4:6 K:BB.