Padres' Wil Myers: Steals home in Wednesday's win
Myers went 2-for-2 with two walks, a double, a run scored, an RBI and three stolen bases in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Phillies.
The run came during a wild fourth-inning performance in which Myers hit an RBI single, then proceeded to steal second base, third base and home off the Nick Pivetta/Cameron Rupp battery, becoming the first big-league player to score a run in that fashion since Dee Gordon in 2011 -- and likely contributing to Pivetta's demotion by Philadelphia immediately following the game. Myers would need a massive finish to the season to come close to matching his 2016 production, but his 24 homers and 14 steals in 115 games have still allowed him to supply solid fantasy value.
