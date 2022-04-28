Myers (thumb/finger) is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Reds.

Myers will be on the bench for the second game in a row while he tends to the right thumb and index finger injury he sustained in Tuesday's 9-6 win in the series opener. Matt Beaty will make a second consecutive start in right field in place of Myers, who could be bound for the injured list if he doesn't show much improvement heading into the weekend. The Padres have already brought up Trayce Thompson from Triple-A El Paso and added him to the taxi squad, so he would presumably be in line for a promotion to the active roster if Myers lands on the shelf.