Padres' Wil Myers: Struggles in return
Myers returned to the starting lineup Tuesday after receiving two mental days off, but his struggles continued with an 0-for-3 line in a 3-0 win over the Phillies.
The 26-year-old's rough month of July (.195/.287/.390) was capped off by a brief benching by manager Andy Green in an effort to get his slugger back on track. The plan didn't pay immediate dividends as evidenced by his two strikeouts in three hitless plate appearances. Myers has provided fantasy owners value with 20 home runs and 10 stolen bases through 101 games, but his .244 batting average and 129 strikeouts (fifth among all hitters) hold him back from being a top-end first baseman.
