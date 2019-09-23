Padres' Wil Myers: Suffers fainting episode

Myers had a vasovagal (fainting) episode Sunday night, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

The incident occurred at a charity event hosted by teammate Kirby Yates. Myers was taken by ambulance to a hospital following the episode, but his labs and tests came back normal and he reported feeling fine Monday morning. It is unclear whether Myers is expected to miss any time, but all indications are that the episode was merely a scare rather than an indication of a more serious medical issue.

