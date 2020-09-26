site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' Wil Myers: Sustains injury Friday
RotoWire Staff
Myers left Game 2 of Friday's doubleheader against the Giants with an undisclosed injury, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.
Myers was replaced defensively by Jurickson Profar to begin the fourth inning of Friday's nightcap. It wasn't immediately apparent what forced Myers out of the contest.
