Padres' Wil Myers: Swats game-winning homer

Myers went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and a stolen base in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Rockies.

His fifth-inning shot off Jeff Hoffman proved to be all the offense Joey Lucchesi and the Padres bullpen would need on the night. Myers has caught fire as the season winds down, putting together a seven-game hitting streak and going 10-for-19 (.526) with three home runs, two steals, four runs and six RBI during that stretch.