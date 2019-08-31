Padres' Wil Myers: Swipes 12th bag
Myers went 0-for-2 with a walk and a stolen base in Friday's 8-3 loss to the Giants.
Starting in left field, Myers drew the walk in the first inning and stole second base for his 12th steal of the season. He was replaced by pinch hitter Nick Martini in the ninth inning as the Padres attempted a rally. Myers has seen reduced playing time -- and it's warranted given he's been on base just five times in his last 21 plate appearances. He's hitting .222/.311/.385 with 14 homers, 39 RBI and 49 runs scored in 403 plate appearances this season.
