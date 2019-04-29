Padres' Wil Myers: Takes seat Monday

Myers is not in the lineup Monday against the Braves.

Myers is hitting just .147/.171/.206 with a 48.6 percent strikeout rate over his last eight games, so he'll take a seat for Monday's series opener as he looks to hit the reset button. Hunter Renfroe is starting in left field and hitting fifth in place of Myers in this one.

