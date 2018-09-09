Padres' Wil Myers: Takes seat Sunday

Myers is out of the lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Padres, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Myers move to third base has been sub optimal thus far as he has committed four errors in 56 defensive chances, and is slashing .203/.292/.304 in that stretch. Cory Spangenberg will start at first base and bat seventh for the Padres.

More News
Our Latest Stories