Myers went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in a 6-2 win against the Giants on Tuesday.

Myers struck out in each of his first three at-bats before singling home the final run of a four-run sixth inning and tacking on a solo shot in the eighth. After sitting for nearly the entirety of San Diego's previous series with the White Sox, the 31-year-old has responded by batting 4-for-8 with two home runs and five RBI over the two contests since.