Myers went 3-for-5 with a double, a run and three RBI in a 10-1 victory versus San Francisco on Sunday.

Myers set off the Padres' offensive outburst with a first-inning run-scoring single. He drove in two more runs in the fourth frame with a double to left field. This was Myers' second three-hit game of the season and fourth multi-hit performance over his past nine contests. Over that stretch, he is slashing .333/.375/.472 with a home run, 10 RBI and eight runs.