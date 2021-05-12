Myers was removed from Tuesday's game against the Rockies after testing positive for COVID-19, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

It initially appeared the 30-year-old exited Tuesday's contest with an elbow issue, but he instead tested positive for COVID. Eric Hosmer also left the game due to contact tracing protocols. Fernando Tatis tested positive earlier in the day, with Jorge Mateo and Jurickson Profar landing on the COVID-19 injured list as close contacts. Myers is asymptomatic, and his return timeline will depend on whether he is fully vaccinated and when he tests negative for the virus.