Padres' Wil Myers: Third base a future possibility
The Padres are giving serious thought to the possibility of Myers playing third base in the future, MLB.com's AJ Cassavell reports.
Myers has lined up at third base during batting practice at various points during his tenure with the Padres, but this is the first report of the club seriously considering the position change. The 27-year-old moved from first base to the outfield this year following the acquisition of Eric Hosmer. San Diego has more outfield prospects in the pipeline than it does third-base options, so this unorthodox move makes sense from an organizational depth standpoint. The club added that this project wouldn't get under way until the offseason, if at all, so Myers' fantasy owners shouldn't expect any added positional eligibility in 2018.
